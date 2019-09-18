Miami heißtestes Gay Hotel

Schwuler wohnen! Das in Miami Beach gelegene Hôtel Gaythering ist seit seiner Eröffnung vor einigen Jahren ein fester Bestandteil der schwulen Szene. Und das nicht nur wegen des coolen Designs sondern auch, weil es hier neben einer trendigen Gay Bar auch gleich noch eine Sauna gibt. Bei dieser kleinen Foto-Tour fällt es allerdings schwer, sich auf den Hintergrund zu konzentrieren. Wetten?
Foto: gathering.com
Hotel Gaythering Miami
