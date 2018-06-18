Chicago: Pride Fest in vollem Gange

× Erweitern Foto: Philipp Müller Chicago Pride Fest

Mit einem großen Straßenfest in Boystown hat das 49. Pride Fest in Chicago begonnen. Tausende von Besuchern feierten gemeinsam entlang der Halsted Street nördlich von Downtown Chicago. Am 24. Juni findet in Chicago dann die große Pride Parade statt.

