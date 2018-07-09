🍰 Cazwell hat was Neues!

× Erweitern Foto: www.instagram.com/cazwellofficial Cazwell Cakes

Der sexy Rapper aus der US-LGBTIQ*-Szene ist nicht nur ein Skinhead-Hingucker, er steht auch für Musik mit Wortwitz und provokante Videos.

Kennen wirst du von ihm Klubhits wie „Dance Like You Got Good Credit“, „All Over Your Face“ oder auch „I Seen Beyoncé at Burger King“. Die Tage hat sein neues Musikvideo Premiere: „Cakes“. Uuuund das wollen wir dir natürlich nicht vorenthalten – heute gibt es schon mal einen kleinen Ausschnitt ...

Fun Fact: Cazwell ist ein guter Freund von Amanda Lepore – und macht auch ab und an Gast-Raps bei ihren Liedern.

www.instagram.com/cazwellofficial

cazwell.com