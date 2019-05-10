INDIE: A.A. Bondy „Enderness“

× Erweitern A.A. Bondy

Es muss nicht immer House, Disco oder Pop sein. Gib diesem Indie-Künstler eine Chance! Und die Bilder sind auch recht queer.

„Folk, Rock sowie Einflüsse aus Gospel und Soul. Eine Mischung, die „Raum für Wunder lässt“ – so beschreibt er seine Musik selbst. A.A. Bondys neues Album „Enderness“ erscheint Mitte Mai bei FatPossum/ The Orchard, unsere Anspieltipps sind „The Tree with the Lights“, „Images of Love“ und „Diamond Skull“.

AA Bondy live

26. Mai: Hamburg – Aalhaus, 28. Mai: Berlin – Privatclub, 31. Mai: München – Heppel & Ettlich, 1. Juni: Zürich – Exil