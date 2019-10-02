CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2754_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

Hamburg Pride 2019 🌈 hinnerk schaut zurück

Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook. Die Digitalisierung verändert unseren Medienkonsum. Schade, denn manchmal lohnt es, sich Zeit zu nehmen. Die CSD-Dokumentation von Fotokünstler Roman Holst verdient einen zweiten und dritten Blick. Viel Spaß! 

Die Spitze von Hamburg und Hamburg Pride an der Spitze der Demonstration

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2466_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

Peter Tschentscher, Erster Bürgermeister der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2403_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

V.L.n.R.: Johannes Kahrs (SPD), Stefan Mielchen (1.Vorsitzender Hamburg Pride), Peter Tschentscher (Erster Bürgermeister der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg), Nicole Schaening (2. Vorsitzende Hamburg Pride), Katharina Fegebank (Zweite Bürgermeisterin der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg)

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2411_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2403_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2492_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

V.L.n.R.: Johannes Kahrs (SPD), Stefan Mielchen (1.Vorsitzender Hamburg Pride), Peter Tschentscher (Erster Bürgermeister der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg), Nicole Schaening (2. Vorsitzende Hamburg Pride), Katharina Fegebank (Zweite Bürgermeisterin der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg)

Hoch auf dem Demowagen

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2553_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2727_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3034_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2774_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2953_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_RHP7672_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

Eine Demo ist eine Demo: Wir fordern!

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2701_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2689_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2346_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3075_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2390-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2412b_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3004_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3084_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2807_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

Pride Faces

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2647_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2879_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2723_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2663_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2693_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2924_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2607_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2657-_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2674_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2531_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2998_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2482_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2882_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2949_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2754_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2708_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3157_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2887_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_RHP7777_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2794_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2846_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3069_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2704_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2799_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

Der Blick zur Seite

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_2783_web_logo-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3146_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_RHP7849_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_RHP7868_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_RHP7772_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_RHP7840_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_DSC_3034_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst

CSD_HH_2019_RHP7740_web-rom.jpg

Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst