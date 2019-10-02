Hamburg Pride 2019 🌈 hinnerk schaut zurück

Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook. Die Digitalisierung verändert unseren Medienkonsum. Schade, denn manchmal lohnt es, sich Zeit zu nehmen. Die CSD-Dokumentation von Fotokünstler Roman Holst verdient einen zweiten und dritten Blick. Viel Spaß!
Die Spitze von Hamburg und Hamburg Pride an der Spitze der Demonstration
1 von 5
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
Peter Tschentscher, Erster Bürgermeister der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg
2 von 5
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
V.L.n.R.: Johannes Kahrs (SPD), Stefan Mielchen (1.Vorsitzender Hamburg Pride), Peter Tschentscher (Erster Bürgermeister der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg), Nicole Schaening (2. Vorsitzende Hamburg Pride), Katharina Fegebank (Zweite Bürgermeisterin der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg)
3 von 5
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
4 von 5
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
5 von 5
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
V.L.n.R.: Johannes Kahrs (SPD), Stefan Mielchen (1.Vorsitzender Hamburg Pride), Peter Tschentscher (Erster Bürgermeister der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg), Nicole Schaening (2. Vorsitzende Hamburg Pride), Katharina Fegebank (Zweite Bürgermeisterin der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg)
Hoch auf dem Demowagen
1 von 6
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
2 von 6
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
3 von 6
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
4 von 6
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
5 von 6
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
6 von 6
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
Eine Demo ist eine Demo: Wir fordern!
1 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
2 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
3 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
4 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
5 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
6 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
7 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
8 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
9 von 9
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
Pride Faces
1 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
2 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
3 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
4 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
5 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
6 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
7 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
8 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
9 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
10 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
11 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
12 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
13 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
14 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
15 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
16 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
17 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
18 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
19 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
20 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
21 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
22 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
23 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
24 von 24
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
Der Blick zur Seite
1 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
2 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
3 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
4 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
5 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
6 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
7 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst
8 von 8
Foto: Team RH Photography / instagram.com/roman_holst