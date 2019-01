Danzig erweist LGBTIQ*-Held Adamowicz letzte Ehre

Funeral of the Mayor Adamowicz:



Thursday

3 p.m. – City Council session

5 p.m. – The Mayor’s coffin will be carried to the European Solidarity Center



Friday

5 p.m. - The coffin transferred to the St. Mary’s Church



Saturday

12 p.m. - Funeral mass



