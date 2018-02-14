♪ Hitliste ♫ Die 13 Schönsten ♬

FOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO.COM/SVETIKD
Keine Unglückszahl ist die 13 bei unseren Charts der schönsten Liebeslieder. Möge unsere Auswahl dich inspirieren, etwas Liebevolles zu machen ...
1) Simon & Garfunkel „Bridge over Troubled Water“
Simon & Garfunkel „Bridge over Troubled Water“
2) Diana Ross „In the Ones You Love“
Diana Ross „In the Ones You Love“
3) Madonna „Ghosttown“
Madonna „Ghosttown“
4) Beyoncé „Halo“
Beyoncé „Halo“
5) Pet Shop Boys/Elvis Presley „Always On My Mind“
Pet Shop Boys/Elvis Presley „Always On My Mind“
6) Roxette „It Just Happens“
Roxette „It Just Happens“
7) ABBA „The Day Before You Came“
ABBA „The Day Before You Came“
8) Kylie Minogue „All the Lovers“
Kylie Minogue „All the Lovers“
9) MIKA „Origin of Love“
MIKA „Origin of Love“
10) Jennifer Rush „Sweet Thing“
Jennifer Rush „Sweet Thing“
11) Elton John „Your Song“
Elton John „Your Song“
12) Donna Summer „I got your love“
Donna Summer „I got your love“
13) Céline Dion „Pour que tu m’aimes encore“
Céline Dion „Pour que tu m’aimes encore“