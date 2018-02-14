♪ Hitliste ♫ Die 13 Schönsten ♬

Keine Unglückszahl ist die 13 bei unseren Charts der schönsten Liebeslieder. Möge unsere Auswahl dich inspirieren, etwas Liebevolles zu machen ...

1) Simon & Garfunkel „Bridge over Troubled Water“

2) Diana Ross „In the Ones You Love“

3) Madonna „Ghosttown“

4) Beyoncé „Halo“

5) Pet Shop Boys/Elvis Presley „Always On My Mind“

6) Roxette „It Just Happens“

7) ABBA „The Day Before You Came“

8) Kylie Minogue „All the Lovers“

9) MIKA „Origin of Love“

10) Jennifer Rush „Sweet Thing“

11) Elton John „Your Song“

12) Donna Summer „I got your love“

13) Céline Dion „Pour que tu m’aimes encore“