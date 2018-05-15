Black Box: „Everyone Will Follow“

× Erweitern Foto: www.facebook.com/BlackBoxHouse.Eu Black Box 2018

Woo-hoo! Diese Woche erscheint mit „Everyone Will Follow“ das erste neue Stück der Italo-House-Sensation Black Box, die mit „Ride on Time“, „Fantasy“, „I Got the Vibration“ und „Everybody Everybody“ zwischen 1989 und 1996 beständig die Klubcharts anführte.

22 Jahre seit dem letzten wirklichen Black-Box-Release, „Native New Yorker“ (das 2005er „You Got the Love“ lief zwar dank ZYX Music unter dem Label Black Box, war aber eigentlich von The Source & Candi Staton) melden sich die House-Könige zurück. Die neue Stimme ist die Sängerin Celestine Walcott-Gordon – eine super Wahl. Wir lieben!

