METAL-LEGENDE MIT HOMO-HYMNE

Kreator 2017

Dass uns Disco-Diven, INTELLIGENTE Rapper, fröhliche Popper und Übermuttis wie Cher, Madonna und Kylie mögen, ist schön und nichts Neues. Aber dass aus der Metal-Ecke ein Lied voller Solidarität kommt, ist ungewöhnlich.

Auf dem neuen Album der Essener Metal-Legenden Kreator findet man das Lied „Side By Side“, das sich klar gegen Homophobie richtet:

„Side by side, as we crush homophobia / Side by side, and we’ll never let the shame turn our vision to ice / And I’ll remain by your side / To you who face the wrath of sacrosancts / To you who feel despised or unbeloved / To you who’s hope is killed by the pestilence in their eyes / I’ll be by your side.“

Danke, gerne mehr davon!