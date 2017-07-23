Sunday Galaxy Pop mit DJ Mister Moustache.

Zum Ende des Wochenendes nochmal Freunde in gemütlicher Atmosphäre treffen? Oder auf dem Dancefloor schon mal warm machen für die Sonntag Nacht? Kommt vorm GMF Berlin in Berlins einziger Zirkus-Bar vorbei. Habt Spaß mit ganz speziellen Drinks zu ganz speziellen Preisen. Dazu den ganzen Abend lang das beste aus den 60ern bis heute. Denn nur hier treiben es Lady Gaga und Dolly Parton zusammen.

Das ganze direkt am U-Bahnhof Eberswalder Straße.

Der Eintritt ist frei!

Meeting up with friends in the final hours of your weekend in a cozy atmosphere? Or scorching up the dancefloor on a Sunday night? Come on by before heading to GMF at Berlin’s one and only Cirus-Bar. Have fun with Special drinks for special prices all night long. And all that with the very best tunes from the ‘60s till present day, all night long. Only here do Lady Gaga and Dolly Parton meet and mingle.

And this is waiting right next to to U-Trainstation Eberswalder Straße.

Entry is for free.