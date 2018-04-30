Non*Binary Open Stage

This Non*Binary*Bar is special: The stage is all ours! The regular non-binary evening at Silver Future is opening its stage to all the glitterous, wonderful, fabulous, and powerful non-binary folks in Berlin! Want to read your poem? Sing a song? Share some bits from your zine? Do drag? Rant about transphobia? Do an interpretive dance? Email us at nonbinaryberlin@gmail.com if you want to perform! For those shy, anxious, or undecided, you can also sign up on the spot! Sign-up from 7pm, start at 8pm. The stage is only open for non-binary people. Admission: free.