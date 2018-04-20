Fast Forward Copenhagen

MS Stubnitz Kirchenpauerkai 29, 20457 Hamburg

Der Name Fast Forward Productions verspricht nicht zu viel!

Euch erwartet schneller, harter Underground Techno aus Kopenhagen!

Line Up:

Schacke (Ectotherm)

https://soundcloud.com/schacke

Rune Bagge (Ectotherm)

https://soundcloud.com/runebaggecph

DJ IBON (Ectotherm / BunkerBauer)

https://soundcloud.com/i_b_o_n

Repro (live) (Euromantic)

https://soundcloud.com/repro1305

Niki Istrefi (live) (Euromantic))

https://soundcloud.com/istrefi

SUGAR - Fast Forward (Euromantic / Et Andet Sted)

https://soundcloud.com/sugar_fastforward

Sella Turcica (BunkerBauer)

https://soundcloud.com/sella_turcica

Lund&Rønde (BunkerBauer)

https://soundcloud.com/osvald

MS Stubnitz Kirchenpauerkai 29, 20457 Hamburg Karte anzeigen
