Fast Forward Copenhagen
MS Stubnitz Kirchenpauerkai 29, 20457 Hamburg
Der Name Fast Forward Productions verspricht nicht zu viel!
Euch erwartet schneller, harter Underground Techno aus Kopenhagen!
Line Up:
Schacke (Ectotherm)
https://soundcloud.com/schacke
Rune Bagge (Ectotherm)
https://soundcloud.com/runebaggecph
DJ IBON (Ectotherm / BunkerBauer)
https://soundcloud.com/i_b_o_n
Repro (live) (Euromantic)
https://soundcloud.com/repro1305
Niki Istrefi (live) (Euromantic))
https://soundcloud.com/istrefi
SUGAR - Fast Forward (Euromantic / Et Andet Sted)
https://soundcloud.com/sugar_fastforward
Sella Turcica (BunkerBauer)
https://soundcloud.com/sella_turcica
Lund&Rønde (BunkerBauer)
https://soundcloud.com/osvald