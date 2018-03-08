Trendig: Horse Meat Fashion

Das international bekannte Projekt HORSE MEAT DISCO steht vor allem für Party, etwa in London und Berlin, und für begehrte Disco-Sampler. Aber die können auch Mode! 

Hier haben wir für dich einige der sexy Teile zusammengestellt, die zu echten Statements am Träger werden.

„Das Material der T-Shirts ist 100 % Baumwolle, die T-Shirt-Marke ist B&C. Die Sweatshirt-Marke ist Russell Europe, 80 % Baumwolle, 20 % Polyester“, verrät Uli vom Berliner „Horse Meat Disco“-Team.

 #IchFühlMichDisco!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/horsemeatdiscoberlin/

http://www.horsemeatdiscoberlin.com