Trendig: Horse Meat Fashion

Foto: Raf&Way, www.rafandway.com
Horse Meat Disco
Das international bekannte Projekt HORSE MEAT DISCO steht vor allem für Party, etwa in London und Berlin, und für begehrte Disco-Sampler. Aber die können auch Mode!
Hier haben wir für dich einige der sexy Teile zusammengestellt, die zu echten Statements am Träger werden.
„Das Material der T-Shirts ist 100 % Baumwolle, die T-Shirt-Marke ist B&C. Die Sweatshirt-Marke ist Russell Europe, 80 % Baumwolle, 20 % Polyester“, verrät Uli vom Berliner „Horse Meat Disco“-Team.
#IchFühlMichDisco!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/horsemeatdiscoberlin/
http://www.horsemeatdiscoberlin.com
Foto: Raf&Way, www.rafandway.com
Horse Meat Disco
Foto: Raf&Way, www.rafandway.com
Horse Meat Disco
Foto: Raf&Way, www.rafandway.com
Horse Meat Disco
Foto: Raf&Way, www.rafandway.com
Horse Meat Disco
Foto: Raf&Way, www.rafandway.com