Gallery/Aufruf: We want you!

Die Berlin Bruisers sind Deutschlands erstes inklusives und schwules Rugbyteam. Jeden Sonntag um 13 Uhr gibt es im Gleisdreieckpark ein Schnuppertraining. Christian Mentz vom Gentlemens-Team gegenüber blu:
„Wir trainieren alle, die einfach Rugby spielen und Spaß haben wollen – egal welches Geschlecht, sexuelle Orientierung, Alter oder Fitnesslevel. Es gibt keinen Grund, kein Rugby zu spielen!"
Wir bieten:
- Training auf Hobby/Anfänger-Level
- Training auf Liga-Level.
- 3 bis 4 Training pro Woche, du hast die Wahl
- Eine gemischte Gruppe für alle, für die mehr als Sport wichtig ist
- Ein Team, dass die Welt ein bisschen besser machen will
- Werde Teil der internationalen Bruisers Community
- Soziale Events: Partys, gemeinsam ausgehen, pipapo
Wir suchen:
- Dich!
- Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene
- Komm einfach vorbei und probiere es aus!
- Was hast du zu verlieren, außer ein paar Kilos?
Kontakt: www.berlinbruisers.com / www.facebook.com/BerlinBruisers
We want you! Rugby isn’t ALL blood and sweat and testosterone!
The Berlin Bruisers are Germany's first Inclusive / Gay Rugby team. We train anyone and everyone who would like to play rugby - no matter what sex, age, sexual orientation, fitness level and HIV status. There is no reason not to play rugby!
We offer:
- Training at beginners/hobby level
- Training at league level. 3 to 4 trainings a week
- You can choose which one is the right for you.
- A mixed group, for whom rugby is more than just sport, it’s a life-style
- A team who wants to make the world a better place, fighting injustice
- Become part of the international Bruisers community
- Social events: parties, rugby games, going out
- Social engagement: anti-bullying project at schools, anti-stigma work
We are looking for:
- You!
- Beginners and advanced, there are no exclusion criteria
- Just come and try!
- What have you got to lose apart from a few kilos ?
Contact: www.berlinbruisers.com / www.facebook.com/BerlinBruisers