Gallery/Aufruf: We want you!

von

Die Berlin Bruisers sind Deutschlands erstes inklusives und schwules Rugbyteam. Jeden Sonntag um 13 Uhr gibt es im Gleisdreieckpark ein Schnuppertraining. Christian Mentz vom Gentlemens-Team gegenüber blu:

„Wir trainieren alle, die einfach Rugby spielen und Spaß haben wollen – egal welches Geschlecht, sexuelle Orientierung, Alter oder Fitnesslevel. Es gibt keinen Grund, kein Rugby zu spielen!"

Wir bieten:

  • Training auf Hobby/Anfänger-Level
  • Training auf Liga-Level.
  • 3 bis 4 Training pro Woche, du hast die Wahl
  • Eine gemischte Gruppe für alle, für die mehr als Sport wichtig ist
  • Ein Team, dass die Welt ein bisschen besser machen will
  • Werde Teil der internationalen Bruisers Community
  • Soziale Events: Partys, gemeinsam ausgehen, pipapo

Wir suchen:

  • Dich!
  • Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene
  • Komm einfach vorbei und probiere es aus!
  • Was hast du zu verlieren, außer ein paar Kilos?

Kontakt: www.berlinbruisers.com / www.facebook.com/BerlinBruisers

We want you! Rugby isn’t ALL blood and sweat and testosterone!

The Berlin Bruisers are Germany's first Inclusive / Gay Rugby team. We train anyone and everyone who would like to play rugby - no matter what sex, age, sexual orientation, fitness level and HIV status.  There is no reason not to play rugby!  

We offer:

  • Training at beginners/hobby level
  • Training at league level. 3 to 4 trainings a week
  • You can choose which one is the right for you.
  • A mixed group, for whom rugby is more than just sport, it’s a life-style
  • A team who wants to make the world a better place, fighting injustice
  • Become part of the international Bruisers community
  • Social events: parties, rugby games, going out
  • Social engagement: anti-bullying project at schools, anti-stigma work

We are looking for:

  • You!
  • Beginners and advanced, there are no exclusion criteria
  • Just come and try!
  • What have you got to lose apart from a few kilos ?

Contact: www.berlinbruisers.com / www.facebook.com/BerlinBruisers