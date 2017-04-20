Gallery/Aufruf: We want you!

Die Berlin Bruisers sind Deutschlands erstes inklusives und schwules Rugbyteam. Jeden Sonntag um 13 Uhr gibt es im Gleisdreieckpark ein Schnuppertraining. Christian Mentz vom Gentlemens-Team gegenüber blu:

„Wir trainieren alle, die einfach Rugby spielen und Spaß haben wollen – egal welches Geschlecht, sexuelle Orientierung, Alter oder Fitnesslevel. Es gibt keinen Grund, kein Rugby zu spielen!"

× 1 von 13 Erweitern Jason Harrell × 2 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 3 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 4 von 13 Erweitern Jason Harrell × 5 von 13 Erweitern Jason Harrell × 6 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 7 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 8 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 9 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 10 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 11 von 13 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 12 von 13 Erweitern Picasa × 13 von 13 Erweitern Jason Harrell Prev Next

Wir bieten:

Training auf Hobby/Anfänger-Level

Training auf Liga-Level.

3 bis 4 Training pro Woche, du hast die Wahl

Eine gemischte Gruppe für alle, für die mehr als Sport wichtig ist

Ein Team, dass die Welt ein bisschen besser machen will

Werde Teil der internationalen Bruisers Community

Soziale Events: Partys, gemeinsam ausgehen, pipapo

Wir suchen:

Dich!

Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene

Komm einfach vorbei und probiere es aus!

Was hast du zu verlieren, außer ein paar Kilos?

Kontakt: www.berlinbruisers.com / www.facebook.com/BerlinBruisers

× 1 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 2 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 3 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 4 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 5 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 6 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 7 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 8 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers × 9 von 9 Erweitern Foto: Berlin Bruisers Prev Next

We want you! Rugby isn’t ALL blood and sweat and testosterone!

The Berlin Bruisers are Germany's first Inclusive / Gay Rugby team. We train anyone and everyone who would like to play rugby - no matter what sex, age, sexual orientation, fitness level and HIV status. There is no reason not to play rugby!

We offer:

Training at beginners/hobby level

Training at league level. 3 to 4 trainings a week

You can choose which one is the right for you.

A mixed group, for whom rugby is more than just sport, it’s a life-style

A team who wants to make the world a better place, fighting injustice

Become part of the international Bruisers community

Social events: parties, rugby games, going out

Social engagement: anti-bullying project at schools, anti-stigma work

We are looking for:

You!

Beginners and advanced, there are no exclusion criteria

Just come and try!

What have you got to lose apart from a few kilos ?

Contact: www.berlinbruisers.com / www.facebook.com/BerlinBruisers