Chantals House of Shame
Seit 1999 eine Party-Institution in Berlin – und international bekannt. Gestern Nacht war es wieder soweit, „Chantals House of Shame“ öffnete seine Pforten.
Gastgeberin Chantal hatte unter einem Himmel voller Discokugeln wieder alle Hände voll damit zu tun, die Klubber bei ihrer Party glücklich zu machen. Und trotzdem behielt sie ihr Lächeln und ludt Freunde und VIPs auch mal auf einen Schnaps ein ... Die Tanzmusik war dank DJ Divinity House und dank Dori Wolf auch mal Hip-Hop – in der Lounge. Klasse, das.
