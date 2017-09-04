Strong together

As of 1 September 2017, the brands Spartacus International Gay Guide, Spartacus Traveler, and m-maenner.de of the now insolvent Bruno Gmünder publishing has ben taken over by different blu media network companies.

Under this umbrella brand these companies will form Germany’s leading media network for the community. It is responsible for five metropolitan magazines in Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Cologne, as well as for the lifestyle magazine Mate, and serves as an event agency for brands e.g. during pride parades. blu media network has also developed mCruise, the first cruise concept for the German-speaking community.

The Spartacus Traveler magazine will continue to be distributed in its previous form, however, only the digital offers of the Spartacus International Gay Guide will be continued, incorporated into existing structures, and made available as iOS app.

At this time, blu media network will also start a collaboration with streaming TV channel OUTtv, thus expanding its full-video competences. OUTtv has been accessible for almost ten years and is currently available in seven countries to over five million households. It will start broadcasting in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland within the next few months. The program offers a mix of internationally successful TV shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, movies, TV series, news, reality shows, and documentaries.