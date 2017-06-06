Weltstars an unserer Seite

×
billboard csd
Den ganzen Juni über können Stars via dem „Musikcharts-Unternehmen“ billboard der Szene ihre Unterstützung ausdrücken.
Für stolze 30 Tage hinterließen Weltstars wie Barbra Streisand, Adam Lambert, Thelma Houston, Britney Spears (Bild rechts), Andy Bell, Céline Dion und Dionne Warwick ihre Botschaft an die Community. Sie zeigen, dass niemand ganz allein ist beim Coming-out. Auch wenn wir noch immer kämpfen müssen: Niemand muss/sollte Angst vorm Coming-out haben.
Hier gibt es mehr:
http://features.billboard.com/gay-pride-month-2017-love-letters-to-the-lgbtq-community/
