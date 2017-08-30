Kuss! Italienische Vogue feiert die Liebe

von

Die beiden Fotografen Mert Alas und Marcus Piggott haben für die neue Ausgabe der italienischen Vogue mit dem Titel „Bacio!" (Kuss) drei Paare in Szene gesetzt. Toll!

×

1 von 3

Vogue

Foto: Vogue.it

Vogue

Photography Mert and Marcus Styled by Alastair McKimm. Editor In Chief Emanuele Farneti Creative director Giovanni Bianco.

×

2 von 3

Vogue

Foto: Vogue.it

Vogue

Photography Mert and Marcus Styled by Alastair McKimm. Editor In Chief Emanuele Farneti Creative director Giovanni Bianco.

×

3 von 3

Vogue

Foto: Vogue.it

Vogue

Photography Mert and Marcus Styled by Alastair McKimm. Editor In Chief Emanuele Farneti Creative director Giovanni Bianco.

www.vogue.it