Kuss! Italienische Vogue feiert die Liebe

Die beiden Fotografen Mert Alas und Marcus Piggott haben für die neue Ausgabe der italienischen Vogue mit dem Titel „Bacio!" (Kuss) drei Paare in Szene gesetzt. Toll!
×
1 von 3
Foto: Vogue.it
Vogue
Photography Mert and Marcus Styled by Alastair McKimm. Editor In Chief Emanuele Farneti Creative director Giovanni Bianco.
×
2 von 3
Foto: Vogue.it
Vogue
Photography Mert and Marcus Styled by Alastair McKimm. Editor In Chief Emanuele Farneti Creative director Giovanni Bianco.
×
3 von 3
Foto: Vogue.it
Vogue
Photography Mert and Marcus Styled by Alastair McKimm. Editor In Chief Emanuele Farneti Creative director Giovanni Bianco.